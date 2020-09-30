Danica Patrick Has Telling Comment After Breakup With Aaron Rodgers

Both Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have opened up a bit on their mindsets following this year’s breakup.

Last week, the Green Bay Packers quarterback had a telling comment on his mental state following everything that happened this summer.

“I have just a new and increased love of life. And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said last Tuesday.

“And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Patrick has opened up a bit, too. She made it clear that her dating standards are as high as ever.

“The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts,” Patrick said during an appearance on Quibi’s “The Rachel Hollis Show,” “Cause I’ve gotten to know me so much more. So it’s gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that’s the challenge with a relationship.”

The former NASCAR star and the NFL quarterback dated for more than a year, but reportedly broke up earlier this summer.

Both seem to be doing well post-relationship.