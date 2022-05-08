Danica Patrick Broadcasting On Sunday: Fans React

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Formula 1 has arrived in the United States.

On Sunday, the F1 Grand Prix will take place in Miami, Florida. The electric race is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. E.T. It will be televised on ABC.

It should be a fun day.

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is a part of the call from South Florida.

Unsurprisingly, some fans are split on the idea of Patrick being the "face" of American racing.

Many others, though, are praising her performance on Sunday.

"Danica Patrick at a Formula 1 race weekend seems so natural. When ESPN/ABC renew their deal with Liberty hopefully she can be a focal point of their broadcasts! She's excellent," one fan tweeted.

"Danica Patrick replacing Karun Chandhok and Anthony Davidson is something I can get behind," another fan added.

"Danica Patrick commenting on the Miami race is exactly what I needed. Unmuted the stream for her," one fan wrote.

Hopefully we get a fun day of racing.

The F1 race is set to begin on ABC.