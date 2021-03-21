Danica Patrick Has Brutally Honest Comment On Dating Future

Danica Patrick is making it clear that she knows what she wants when it comes to her dating future.

The former NASCAR star dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for more than a year. However, the celebrity couple broke up at some point in 2020. Later that year, Rodgers got engaged to actress Shailene Woodley.

Patrick is now single and she’s making it clear that she knows what she wants in her next partner.

“When you know what you don’t want, you know what you do want,” Patrick, 38, said on The Tamron Hall Show. “… So maybe it’s not necessarily that they have their work cut out for them, but that they’re going to be an extremely high-quality person with a lot of boxes to check.”

“It’s just that I know what I want now, and I’m not willing to compromise, bend as much, right?”

Patrick also opened up about her mindset when it comes to dating moving forward.

“Once I have healed, and I have processed and I have accepted the imperfections that exist within me, I now give permission for the other person to be imperfect, and I also don’t see their flaws as much,” Patrick explained. “If someone’s lazy, I judge that … because I don’t allow myself to be lazy. So now if I can create a healthy dynamic within myself of maybe reframing it and doing it more — which is ‘resting’ now. If someone’s resting, it used to be called lazy but I’m not triggered anymore.”

She added: “And so the person is not seen in such a judgmental light anymore or I’m not judging myself. As you heal you also are able to coexist with people in a much easier way.”