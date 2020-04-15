Photo: Danica Patrick Has A Very Relatable Quarantine Outfit

One of the few positives of this social distancing time is the luxury of wearing nothing but sweatpants and T-shirts.

Danica Patrick is among those who understand this. The former NASCAR star showed off a very relatable podcasting “outfit” on Instagram today.

“Podcasting 2020…” she wrote on Instagram. “Presentable on the top. PJs on the bottom.”

One of the benefits of video calls is only having to look good from the chest up. Unless, of course, you get up in front of the screen, forgetting you’re not wearing any pants…

Patrick, who’s spending her quarantine with boyfriend Aaron Rodgers, has been doing a lot of podcasting and yoga.

There are certainly worse ways to spend your time these days.

What’s everyone else’s go-to quarantine outfit?