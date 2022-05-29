Danica Patrick Getting Praised For Her Performance On Sunday

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: Former Indy Car and NASCAR drive Danica Patrick is the guest picker for ESPN College Gameday prior a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indy 500 is entering its final stages at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has been on the call for NBC.

While Patrick doesn't work in broadcasting full-time, she's getting praised for her performance on Sunday.

Fans are enjoying Patrick's work on Sunday.

"I very much enjoy Danica Patrick’s broadcasting work and wish she actually did every INDYCAR race," one fan tweeted.

"Good to see you on the set at the Indy 500! And yeah on tomorrow’s to do list - go racing!" another fan added.

"It is GREAT to see you as a commentator again. I love listening to you. GREAT job!!" one fan added.

The Indy 500 is airing on NBC.