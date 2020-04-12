Danica Patrick Shares A Heartwarming Photo With Aaron Rodgers

Everyone is (or at least should be) cooped up inside right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t think of future excursions.

Danica Patrick shared a heartwarming message on this subject on her Instagram page over the weekend.

The former NASCAR star posted a picture from a trip earlier this year with her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Made it back a month ago from Machu Picchu by the skin of our teeth. What an amazing sight to see and FEEL! I can’t wait to travel again! I’m a good homebody, but I love to see the world. There is so much beauty out there!!!! I think it’s also the easiest way to let go of cultural biases. We are more alike than different. And if we are different….. sometimes it’s better…. And I learn something.

I know it’s a tough time right now with work and money, but if you have the ability to plan a trip, it’s a great time to research. Might even be some good deals out there too! And if you can’t, dream into it for the future!” she wrote on Instagram.

Well said, Danica.

Everyone is holed up inside right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look forward to that not being the case in the future.

What trips are everyone planning on taking once this is over?