Danica Patrick Excited For New Role At The Indy 500

This month’s Indy 500 will be a star-studded affair. Among the racing world greats in attendance later this month: Danica Patrick, who will have a few different roles at the event.

She’ll be doing analyst work for NBC in the studio for the event. There, she’ll be joined by Mike Tirico and NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson, who has been exploring the IndyCar world as a part-time driver now that he’s retired from his previous racing career.

Patrick will also be driving the pace car at this year’s race. She announced that honor on Instagram on Thursday morning.

“I’m going to lead the Indy 500 in a different way come May 30th!” Patrick wrote. “I am honored to be driving the pace car on top of being a part of the broadcast again this year. Fun to be back to work at the track.”

“It is even more special because of the past year we have all endured, and it will be so nice to see fans back in the stands,” she added in a release, via The Indianapolis Star.

Patrick will be driving a 2021 Chevy Corvette Stingray convertible, the pace car that was announced earlier this month.

“I have always loved Chevy vehicles, and the Corvette convertible is such a beautiful car,” Patrick said of the vehicle. “Maybe they will let me drive it home!”

During her Indianapolis Motor Speedway debut in 2005, Danica Patrick became the first woman to lead a lap during the Indy 500. As a driver, she finished in the top 10 six times at the legendary racetrack, and finished a career-best third-place in 2009. The 39-year old made the 2018 Indianapolis 500 her final race, so this is an incredibly meaningful event for her, as it is for so many great drivers.

The 2021 Indianapolis 500 begins at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 30.