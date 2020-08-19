Danica Patrick Reacts To Indy 500 Not Having 1 Female Driver

Danica Patrick was typically on her own as a female driver in the racing world. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver was often the lone woman competing in events.

There were of course others, like Lyn St. James and Pippa Mann. In fact, for 20 straight years, there was always at least one female driver competing at the Indy 500.

That will not be the case this year, though. For the first time in 20 years, the race does not have a female competing.

Patrick, who will cover the race for NBC Sports, addressed that fact in a press conference on Wednesday.

“The fact that it’s a story that there isn’t one is more surprising,” Patrick said on Wednesday, per For The Win. “Because the story always used to be that there is one, that there is a female in the race. I think the story is actually that there’s a story there isn’t one.”

Patrick expressed her excitement on Instagram for this year’s race earlier in the week.

“Honored to be doing the #indy500 again this year with the legendary Mike Tirico!!! And my friend @marcoandretti is on the pole!!!! Getting all the @indycar back at @indianapolismotorspeedway FEELS!” Patrick shared on Instagram.

This year’s Indy 500 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. E.T. on NBC. The green flag for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for 2:30 p.m. E.T.

It should be a fun day of racing.