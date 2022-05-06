Danica Patrick Is Ready For The Formula 1 Race In Miami

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just last weekend, former racing star Danica Patrick let the social media world in when discussing some significant health problems.

The 40-year-old announced she had her breast implants removed. The decision came following a series of health issues she thinks were caused by the implants.

Earlier this week, though, Patrick said she is feeling much better after having the implants removed. "Super grateful to be feeling better so quickly," she said in a post on Instagram.

Now that she's finally starting to feel better, Patrick seems to be enjoying life again. She's hearing up for the next Formula 1 race - this time in Miami.

As part of the coverage for the Miami Grand Prix, Patrick is taking in all the sights.

"Welcome back to Miami @f1!!!!! The vibe is already so high here! Part 1 of the opener ✔️," she said in a post on Instagram.

The Miami Grand Prix kicks off this weekend, with practice on Friday, qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday afternoon.

The race will be broadcast on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.