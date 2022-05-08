Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Today
Danica Patrick was on the scene in Miami, Florida this weekend, for the first-ever Formula 1 race in South Florida.
The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver was a part of the network coverage for the Formula 1 event, which featured the sport's top drivers competing in front of a packed Miami crowd, which included some notable celebrities (like Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and David Beckham).
Patrick had an interaction with late-night host James Corden, who's catching heat for some jokes about her racing.
Fans are all applauding Danica for the way she handled it.
It's clear that everyone - the Formula 1 world, at least - is on Patrick's side, not Corden's.