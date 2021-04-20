Danica Patrick Shares More Photos With Her New Boyfriend

Danica Patrick appears to be back off the dating market about a year after her split with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The former NASCAR star opened up about her mindset following the breakup with Rodgers.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said this week, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

Patrick appears to be in a new relationship with Carter Comstock, a co-founder of Freshly.

Patrick went on a tropical trip with Carter and some friends. She shared some photos of the trip on Instagram.

“Ride or die crew. Fun with a capital F was defiantly had!!!! If you couldn’t tell,” she wrote. “I said a month ago…. I have had enough spiritual deep dive trips for now. It’s time for a fun one…. Cabo it is.”

According to the New York Post, the happy couple has some business ties.

In February, Beam, a CBD wellness brand, announced the completion of a $5 million Series A financing, according to PR Newswire, “with significant investment from new investors” including Comstock. Patrick, meanwhile, was part of a $5 million seed investment in Beam in April 2020.

Things have clearly progressed since then.