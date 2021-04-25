Danica Patrick is officially in a new relationship.

The former NASCAR star had famously dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately, the couple broke up at some point last year. Rodgers is now engaged to be married to Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley.

Patrick is now back off of the market, too.

The former racing star went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Carter Comstock. (Click the right arrow below to see the photo.)

Comstock is the co-founder of Freshly, according to his Linkedin profile.

“As Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Freshly, Carter brings a passion for health and fitness combined with years of experience in business to the thriving fresh, ready-made meal delivery service. Carter discovered his enthusiasm for health and wellness early in life while watching his father Dr. Frank Comstock, M.D., help people work to achieve optimal health. By staying on top of the latest healthy lifestyle trends, he and his team of chefs, food scientists, and wellness experts bring nutritious meals to thousands of homes every day,” his LinkedIn profile reads.

According to a report from Us Weekly, Patrick and Comstock were set up through business.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the pair “were set up” by the cofounders of Beam, a direct-to-consumer wellness brand that both Patrick and Comstock are investors in. “They took their relationship slow for four months and decided to be exclusive in April,” the insider adds. “She’s very happy.”

Patrick famously dated Rodgers for more than a year, with the couple often getting spotted at various events.

Rodgers is clearly very happy in his new relationship and it appears the same can be said of Patrick.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said this week, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”