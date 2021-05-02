Danica Patrick Reveals More Details From New Relationship

Danica Patrick is officially off the market.

The former NASCAR star turned business woman previously dated Aaron Rodgers, though the power couple broke up at some point in 2020. Rodgers has since moved on, as he is engaged to be married to Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley. Patrick has since moved on, too.

Patrick hinted at a new relationship on Instagram earlier this year. She has since confirmed that it is true.

The former NASCAR star is dating Carter Comstock, a co-founder of Freshly.

“As Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Freshly, Carter brings a passion for health and fitness combined with years of experience in business to the thriving fresh, ready-made meal delivery service. Carter discovered his enthusiasm for health and wellness early in life while watching his father Dr. Frank Comstock, M.D., help people work to achieve optimal health. By staying on top of the latest healthy lifestyle trends, he and his team of chefs, food scientists, and wellness experts bring nutritious meals to thousands of homes every day,” his LinkedIn profile reads.

Patrick recently opened up about her new relationship.

“We both love to travel and we’re both super open-minded,” Patrick said . “And, like, I had this sort of grand vision for finding someone that I could just sit on the couch with and, like, have a glass of wine and literally come up with any topic at all, simple or complicated, and just go, ‘Let’s talk about a tree.'”

“And, just go for two hours on like the nature of a tree. I just always imagined how great it would be to like find someone that you just sit on the couch and talk to for hours and that’s just what we do.” Patrick admitted following her breakup with Rodgers that you can learn a lot from them. “I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”