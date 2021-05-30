Danica Patrick Reacts To The Indianapolis 500 Result

The 2021 Indianapolis 500 was a good one.

More than 100,000 fans packed the racetrack – the biggest crowd a sporting event has had in a long time – to watch this year’s edition of the historic race.

The result was a historic one, as Helio Castroneves won the 2021 Indianapolis 500. Castroneves became the fourth driver in Indy 500 to win the race four times. The 46-year-old Brazilian previously won the Indy 500 in 2001, 2002 and 2009.

Danica Patrick, who knows what it’s like to make history as an IndyCar driver, was on hand for Sunday’s special race. She took to Instagram following the result to pay tribute to Castroneves.

Patrick’s final race came in 2018 at the Indy 500.

Castroneves, meanwhile, joins A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners in the history of the race.

“I love Indianapolis! You guys don’t understand it! The fans, you give me energy,” Castroneves said following Sunday’s race.

The Brazilian driver joins a list of notable aging sports champions in 2021.

“I’ve run two races this year and won two races, I’d say that’s pretty good,” Castroneves said. “I don’t know if this is a good comparison, but Tom Brady won the Super Bowl and Phil Mickelson won the golf [PGA Championship], so here you go. The older guys are still kicking the younger guys’ butts.”