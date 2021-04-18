Danica Patrick Revealed 1 Positive From Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Breakups are never easy, especially when they come in the public eye.

Earlier this year, former NASCAR star Danica Patrick went through a public breakup with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Patrick and Rodgers had dated for more than a year, buying a big house together in Southern California. However, the power couple broke things off at some point in 2020.

Rodgers has since gotten engaged. The NFL star shocked the sports world when he revealed his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley earlier this year. Patrick reportedly feels OK about the engagement news, as she’s moved on from Rodgers.

Patrick recently opened up about her breakup, revealing a silver lining to them.

The former NASCAR star said that you learn the most about yourself when you go through a breakup like that.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said this week, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

Good for Danica.

Breakups are never easy – especially when you’re a celebrity and everyone knows about them (and is writing about them) – but she’s clearly in a good headspace at the moment.