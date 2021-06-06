Danica Patrick Reveals The 1 Thing On Her Bucket List

Danica Patrick has accomplished quite a bit during her 39-plus years on Earth. The former professional race car driver turned business woman still has one thing on her bucket list, though.

In fact, it’s apparently the only thing that has ever been on her bucket list.

Patrick revealed on Sunday that she’s always had just one thing on her bucket list – run a marathon. The former Indy Car and NASCAR driver is setting out to accomplish it.

“I have only ever had one bucket list item. 1! That is to do a marathon. So, why not do the most famous and apparently hardest one…. Boston,” Patrick announced on Sunday.

“Can’t think of better training partners than my ride or die fitness crew @brooke_selman and @ebunt187. Let the logging miles begin! And let them start REALLY early out here in AZ!”

It’s been a big year for Patrick, who recently drove the pace car at the Indy 500 and covered the race for NBC. She also is in a new relationship, as she’s dating Carter Comstock, the co-founder of Freshly.

Now, Patrick will attempt to get in marathon shape. We’re sure that no one will doubt Patrick’s ability to run 26.2 miles.