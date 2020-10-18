Danica Patrick Sent A Clear Message After Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Today is the biggest game of the regular season – so far, anyway – for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. It’s been an interesting year for Green Bay’s star quarterback.

While Rodgers has been dominant on the field this fall, he had a somewhat eventful offseason, highlighted by a notable breakup.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick formed one of the most-known couples in pop culture, but the two called it quits earlier this summer. While neither person has said much about the breakup, Patrick did have a pretty telling message for her next boyfriend.

“The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts,” Patrick said on Quibi’s “The Rachel Hollis Show.” “Cause I’ve gotten to know me so much more. So it’s gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that’s the challenge with a relationship.”

Rodgers had a telling admission of his own.

“I have just a new and increased love of life. And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said on The Pat McAfee Show.

“And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Thankfully, today will be all about football.

Green Bay and Tampa Bay are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX. It could be the game of the year in the NFC.