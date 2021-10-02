Danica Patrick Shares Honest Admission On New Relationship

Former NASCAR driver turned business woman Danica Patrick is no stranger to public relationships. The former star athlete previously dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, though the prominent couple broke up at some point in 2020.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said earlier this year, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

Like Rodgers, who’s engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, Patrick has also moved on. She’s dating Carter Comstock, a co-founder of Freshly.

Patrick and Comstock met through business. The former NASCAR driver admitted she got “lucky” with her new relationship.

“[It’s about] finding someone that has that kind of quality … and that also fits you in so many ways,” Patrick told Us. “That’s the other part is, you know, you’ve got to like doing everything together.”

It’s shaping up to be a busy fall for Patrick. She’s currently preparing to run the Boston Marathon – the only “bucket list” item left for her.

Comstock will surely be there cheering on his girlfriend.