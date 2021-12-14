The Spun

Danica Patrick Shares Honest Feelings On Formula 1 Finish

Danica Patrick attends the 2018 ESPYs.LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Racing driver Danica Patrick attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Danica Patrick isn’t a fan of how this past Sunday’s Formula One season finished.

Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to win his first championship but that caused a lot of controversy.

Nicholas Latifi’s crash triggered a safety car period, which resulted in Verstappen starting the final lap right behind Hamilton. Hamilton wasn’t happy after the five lapped cars between him and Verstappen were allowed to unlap themselves.

Patrick seems to agree, based on her tweet from a couple of days ago.

That said, Verstappen was able to win the race and capture his first-ever World Championship.

Patrick won’t be the first and certainly won’t be the last person who thought the end of the race wasn’t fair.

This is a storyline that’s only going to get more amplified, especially when the next season gets close to starting back up.

