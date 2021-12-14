Danica Patrick Shares Honest Feelings On Formula 1 Finish

Danica Patrick isn’t a fan of how this past Sunday’s Formula One season finished.

Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to win his first championship but that caused a lot of controversy.

Nicholas Latifi’s crash triggered a safety car period, which resulted in Verstappen starting the final lap right behind Hamilton. Hamilton wasn’t happy after the five lapped cars between him and Verstappen were allowed to unlap themselves.

Patrick seems to agree, based on her tweet from a couple of days ago.

🤣 totally! Def didn’t seem fair but exciting to watch! https://t.co/Afi4vVfwMU — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) December 12, 2021

That said, Verstappen was able to win the race and capture his first-ever World Championship.

Patrick won’t be the first and certainly won’t be the last person who thought the end of the race wasn’t fair.

This is a storyline that’s only going to get more amplified, especially when the next season gets close to starting back up.