Danica Patrick Shares Important Health Update: Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Danica Patrick attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

In April, former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick announced that she had her breast implants removed because she was dealing with health problems for two years.

On Wednesday, Patrick issued an update on her recovery.

Patrick also shared photos of her blood being taken.

Here's the full caption for Patrick's post:

11 weeks since implant removal and I am getting all of my markers checked again. 14 vials worth. 🥴 I am also sending in a stool (so f-ing humbling to do, if you know you know) and saliva test for review as well... last time I did it test my dysbiosis level was 10/10. So I’m hoping that has improved! As a side note... my veins have been extremely difficult to get since surgery. They are never easy, but it has been next level. Between the implants and surgery my body is in such recovery. Which apparently includes my veins. Anyone know more about why this is the case?!?? If you want to know more about my breast implant illness journey, it’s all stored in BII highlights.

Most of Patrick's followers are wishing her well in her recovery.

"I hope all is well," one fan said.

"Good to hear your healing journey continues," a second fan wrote. "You importantly help so many others to understand better body and healing autonomy."

"You’re amazing! I love your openness and honesty," another person replied. "You are helping hundreds, if not thousands of people, by your posts. Thank you!"

Hopefully, Patrick continues to take steps in the right direction.

We're wishing Patrick a speedy recovery.