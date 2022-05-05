Danica Patrick Shares Update 1-Week Following Implants Removal

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A week ago, Danica Patrick made a significant decision regarding her body. The 40-year-old had her breast implants removed.

Patrick has claimed multiple times before that she believes the implants have poisoned her. She's had them since undergoing surgery back in 2014.

Patrick went natural and had them removed a week ago. Seven days later, she feels better than ever.

"I wish I could of told this 32 year old girl that boobs won’t make you more perfect or have it all or be more feminine," she said on Instagram. "These were my reasons and to me these narratives are the problem. Implants just feed into it. Culture feeds into it. Social media feeds into it. Filters feed into it. Unhealed trauma feeds into it. The work is always an inside job. The real question is - how can I do the emotional work to see myself as perfect, having it all, and feminine? When we do that, we won’t seek outside validation or a way to get it. The world is just a mirror to show us where we are not healed. Super grateful to be feeling better so quickly. To be clear, the transparency of the dangers of implants are an issue. I also understand that mastectomy’s require options. However, all I’m saying is, if we don’t have an insecurity issue... any potential risk or danger go away."

Patrick has been sharing non-stop updates about the positive impact removing her implants has had.

Most notably, she said she's noticed a decrease in inflammation and her lymph nodes aren't as swollen.

"#thehealisreal," she said on an Instagram story.

It's nice to hear Patrick is feeling better. We wish her well as she continues her recovery.