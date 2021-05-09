Look: Danica Patrick Has Special Mother’s Day Message

Danica Patrick became the latest to write a message to the moms of the world on Mother’s Day on Sunday.

In a series of pictures of Instagram, the former NASCAR star celebrated the various moms in her life. The photos contained pictures of Patrick’s friends, her sister, Brooke, and of course, her own mother.

Along the the picture collection, Patrick wrote some kind words to moms everywhere. She also included a specific message for her mother and her sister, who have both remained important people in the 39-year-old’s life.

Here’s what Patrick wrote in her caption:

Women have this amazing ability to bear children. We are literally responsible for creation. Our power is beyond our own comprehension. We lead with love, flow, feel, and intuition. Follow us, we know the way. 😉

•

As for my mom, thank you for the fire that burns so strongly within and the words that you said so many times to me – always be a lady (sorry😬) and stand on your own two feet. ❤️ and sister….. you’re my idol. I don’t know how you juggle it all with so much presence, but you do. 🙌🏼

Patrick joined numerous other athletes in recognizing the mothers around the world on the special May holiday on Sunday.

Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there!