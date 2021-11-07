Danica Patrick Had Telling Admission Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

With Aaron Rodgers dominating the headlines this week, many on social media have made jokes about his old girlfriends, Danica Patrick and Olivia Munn.

Rodgers and Patrick dated for more than a year, with many predicting that the relationship would end with wedding bells.

Unfortunately, it ended in a different way. Rodgers and Patrick broke up at some point in 2020. Rodgers has since gotten engaged to Shailene Woodley, while Patrick has a new boyfriend, as well.

Patrick hasn’t said too much about her breakup with Rodgers, though she did have an honest admission earlier this year.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

Danica Patrick has moved on from Aaron Rodgers, but she credits their split with teaching her more about herself. https://t.co/lwwlvLZzNo — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 14, 2021

Rodgers, meanwhile, also had a telling admission following the breakup.

“I have just a new and increased love of life. And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said on The Pat McAfee Show.

“And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Hopefully both of them are happier now.