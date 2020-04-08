Photo: Danica Patrick Shows Off Crazy Yoga Pose

Danica Patrick has been forced to do all of her working out at home – like the rest of us – during this worldwide health crisis.

The former NASCAR star, who’s amassed more than 750,000 followers on Instagram, has been keeping people updated on her progress on the social media platform.

Patrick shared a cool photo late Tuesday night of an impressive yoga pose.

“This pose is called fallen angel. ….I am sure so many of us have had that feeling of falling these last few weeks. I guess the question is – what can I learn and how do I pick myself up? I thank the time and space for the opportunity for these lessons,” she wrote.

How many of you are flexible enough to pull that off? Anyone? Bueller?

Don’t try it at home unless you’re willing to pull a muscle or two. Stretch first, at least.

We’d like to see Aaron Rodgers try to pull off some of these poses…