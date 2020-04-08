Photo: Danica Patrick Shows Off Crazy Yoga Pose

Danica Patrick has been forced to do all of her working out at home – like the rest of us – during this worldwide health crisis.
The former NASCAR star, who’s amassed more than 750,000 followers on Instagram, has been keeping people updated on her progress on the social media platform.
Patrick shared a cool photo late Tuesday night of an impressive yoga pose.
“This pose is called fallen angel. ….I am sure so many of us have had that feeling of falling these last few weeks. I guess the question is – what can I learn and how do I pick myself up? I thank the time and space for the opportunity for these lessons,” she wrote.
How many of you are flexible enough to pull that off? Anyone? Bueller?
Don’t try it at home unless you’re willing to pull a muscle or two. Stretch first, at least.
View this post on Instagram
Kicking and hopping into handstands today with @cyogalife. I love doing them. Anyone that knows me knows they happen anytime anywhere at random. For those learning…. I did them pretty much everyday in a practice, randomly in the yard, or after dinner in the living room. It took me about 3-4 months to be able to hold one. Then at about 6 months I could kick up with some level of confidence that I would stick it. And that was years ago. So be patient and practice. My tough love advice is….. if you use a wall a lot, it will take much longer. Your gaze isn’t solid, your core isn’t as engaged, your ribs are usually popping out, your fingers aren’t catching your balance, you can kick with a lot more momentum than you need, and you aren’t building as much confidence. Just like in Carmen’s class today, (get some practice just simply being upside down against a wall first) but then grab some pillows and surround yourself with that comfort. Filming yourself also help to prove how far you have to go before you actually kick over. Most people are way short. . I would like to learn to shift my gaze…. any tips?
We’d like to see Aaron Rodgers try to pull off some of these poses…