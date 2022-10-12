Look: Danica Patrick's Driving Admission Is Going Viral

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick's racing days may be over, but the competitive fire inside of her still burns bright.

On Wednesday afternoon, Patrick posted a photo of her at a red light on Instagram. The caption for this Instagram story might just make her fans laugh.

"The race car driver in me just has to roll in front of everyone at a light," Patrick wrote.

Patrick's Instagram story shows her car just ahead of the drivers to her left.

Although Patrick is now pursuing other endeavors, the race car driver in her has not left.

Patrick, 40, stopped racing on a full-time basis after the 2017 season. She then competed at Daytona 500 and Indy 500 in 2018 before officially retiring.

Over the course of her career, Patrick paved the way for women to have success in this field. In fact, she became the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race in 2008.