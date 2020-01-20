Danica Patrick’s Instagram Post About Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

The Green Bay Packers’ 2019 season came to an end on Sunday night. Aaron Rodgers and Co. lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 37-20, in the NFC Championship Game.
It’s a tough end to what was a pretty great season for Rodgers and Co.
Rodgers’ girlfriend, Danica Patrick, took to Instagram following the loss to post a heartfelt message for the Packers quarterback.
“Proud. Beyond words,” she wrote.
“Endings are always hard. But this season was still pretty amazing and we nearly had our bags packed for the super bowl. I will ever forget the good times we had. Thank you for the memories Aaron ❤️ and squad. Something tells me this is just the beginning of a good long run for the Packers.”
View this post on Instagram
Proud. Beyond words. Endings are always hard. But this season was still pretty amazing and we nearly had our bags packed for the super bowl. I will ever forget the good times we had. Thank you for the memories @aaronrodgers12 ❤️ and squad. Something tells me this is just the beginning of a good long run for the @packers. 💚💛
Patrick has been extremely supportive for Rodgers and this Packers team throughout the 2019 NFL season.
She was in attendance for this evening’s NFC Championship Game.
And was there for basically every step of the year:
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to my best friend and favorite person in the world!!!!! You are the one I want to tell my best and worst days to first. 🤟🏼 I am so grateful the universe made you!!! The star dust started it all, but you have done nothing but make it better every year of your life. Thank you for being the loving, generous, thoughtful, patient, fun, funny, spontaneous, talented, smart, and uber attractive man, that I get to walk through life with. This journey we are on…. it’s a really really good one. I love you. ❤️ Happiest of birthdays yet!!!!!!
View this post on Instagram
When in Green Bay, do as the green bayians do! Full house of fans for practice today. @ebunt187 and crew were with me too in the jam packed family section! The team works so hard, as I have come to see first hand. Between practices and meetings, it’s more than a full time job when in season. It’s nice to see him doing his thing, looking sharp and hot. The temp was pretty high too! ☺️ Go pack go.
This was only Year 1 of the Matt LaFleur era in Green Bay. The future should be pretty bright for Rodgers and Co. moving forward.