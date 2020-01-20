Danica Patrick’s Instagram Post About Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

The Green Bay Packers’ 2019 season came to an end on Sunday night. Aaron Rodgers and Co. lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 37-20, in the NFC Championship Game.

It’s a tough end to what was a pretty great season for Rodgers and Co.

Rodgers’ girlfriend, Danica Patrick, took to Instagram following the loss to post a heartfelt message for the Packers quarterback.

“Proud. Beyond words,” she wrote.

“Endings are always hard. But this season was still pretty amazing and we nearly had our bags packed for the super bowl. I will ever forget the good times we had. Thank you for the memories Aaron ❤️ and squad. Something tells me this is just the beginning of a good long run for the Packers.”

Patrick has been extremely supportive for Rodgers and this Packers team throughout the 2019 NFL season.

She was in attendance for this evening’s NFC Championship Game.

And was there for basically every step of the year:

This was only Year 1 of the Matt LaFleur era in Green Bay. The future should be pretty bright for Rodgers and Co. moving forward.