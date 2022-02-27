Danica Patrick’s Reaction To Aaron Rodgers Relationship News Went Viral

Is Aaron Rodgers still engaged to Shailene Woodley?

Earlier this month, reports indicated that Rodgers and Woodley had broken up, calling off their engagement. Now, falling an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, it sounds like Rodgers and Woodley are still together.

We’re not sure what to make of it all.

Rodgers’ ex-girlfriend, Danica Patrick, is probably in the same boat. The former racing star appeared to react to the Rodgers breakup news on social media earlier this month.

Patrick, who dated Rodgers prior to Woodley, posted a message about life on her Instagram Story last week.

“Life is trying to shift us into coherence. If you’re not a match for your current life expect challenges. Try and move like the ocean, without resistance. The funny thing is … we know. We always know deep down what’s good for us and what’s bad. If you wonder, just ask. The answers are usually short and sweet. They may not always be what you want, but they’re what you need,” she wrote.

Patrick and Rodgers dated for more than a year, even buying a house in Southern California together. However, they broke up at some point during the pandemic.

The former racing star has moved on, as she’s now dating Carter Comstock, a co-founder of Freshly.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said after the Rodgers breakup, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”