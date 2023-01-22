Daniel Jones Clarifies What He Said About His NFL Future

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 14: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Daniel Jones #8 and Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-16. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Giants 2022 season came to an end on Saturday night.

They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round 38-7 after they had their best season since 2016.

This now leads to a lot of questions regarding both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley since they're scheduled to be free agents in March.

After Saturday night's loss, Jones spoke to the media and said that "there's no truth" to the report that he and the team are close on an extension. He then clarified on Sunday that he would like to stay with the Giants if a deal makes sense.

Jones needed a big season to make Giants fans and their front office believers and he may have done just that. He finished this season with 3,205 yards through the air, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The Giants will now have to weigh if they can get even more from Jones next season as their window to contend is wide open. If they feel like they can't, they'll have to go after a different signal caller in the offseason.