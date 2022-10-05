Daniel Jones Practiced Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants scrambles for yards during a 17-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams win at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

An ankle injury against the Chicago Bears forced New York Giants QB Daniel Jones to miss the end of Sunday's big win. But it looks like he won't be gone long - or even a full week.

During practice today, Jones was seen moving around well and completing passes to receivers. Jones was deemed day-to-day on Monday after injuring his ankle on Monday.

The Giants quarterback has looked good this season, especially in the team's first two games. While he has yet to throw for 200 yards this season, he's made plays to keep the Giants in a position to win.

Some Giants fans are thrilled to see Jones looking this good and believe it's a strong sign he's playing this Sunday. Others are glad that it means at least they won't have to see Davis Webb play instead:

Daniel Jones is in his fourth year and final with the New York Giants after the team declined his fifth-year option. But if this is the year that he makes his case for a long term contract with the Giants or anyone else, he's doing a great job so far.

Of course, an injury that hinders his play this year is the absolute last thing he needs. It wouldn't be a shock if Jones battles harder against injuries than ever before.

Will Jones start against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday?