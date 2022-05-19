Daniel Jones Reacts To Giants Declining His Contract Option

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA- OCTOBER 22: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Daniel Jones doesn't know his NFL future beyond 2022. The New York Giants declined the quarterback's fifth-year option, making this the final season of his rookie contract.

When speaking to reporters Thursday (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk), Jones said the decision is "out of my control, out of my hands."

"My job is to prepare to play as well as I can, help the team win games," Jones said. "And that's certainly what I'm focused on."

He said the situation "is what it is," so he's trying not to dwell on his contract status ahead of a pivotal season for him and the Giants.

"I think it's natural to think about a little bit, but you're better off focusing on what you're doing now."

The Giants have 19 wins in four seasons since selecting Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. They finished 31st in total offense last season, faring even worse when the former Duke alum missed six games with a neck injury.

He also said he was "excited" to see the team draft offensive lineman Evan Neal and is eager to learn from head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Jones will have to prove he still deserves the starting job this season.