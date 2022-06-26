Daniel Jones Reacts To The Uncertainty With The Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 16: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants attempts a pass against the Chicago Bears in the first half during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Since being drafted No. 6 overall by the Giants back in 2019, Daniel Jones has yet to develop into the quarterback many in Big Blue Nation hoped he would be.

Whether or not that is entirely on him is up for debate.

Back in January, Giants owner John Mara said that organization has done everything possible to screw up the start of Jones' career. Something that former franchise QB Eli Manning essentially echoed on Saturday.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Jones opened up a bit about his Giants tenure. Admitting that while the coaching turnover "doesn't make it easier," he ultimately knows that the buck stops with him.

“Everyone is going to have a different path, everyone’s going to have a different situation,” Jones told Paul Schwartz. “It’s your job to make it work and figure out your own situation."

"Things I can’t control, you waste energy and effort and time worrying about those. I think there’s a lot of benefits to my situation and having learned a lot of football and seeing it through different eyes and heard different coaches, their different philosophies, I think it can be, it depends on how you look at it, but it can be a positive and it can help you grow.”

Daniel Jones' future with the Giants remains uncertain. But perhaps with new, offensive-minded head coach Brian Daboll, he can prove himself to be New York's long-term option at QB.