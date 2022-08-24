Daniel Ricciardo Makes Major Announcement About His Formula 1 Future

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and McLaren and Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren look on during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on June 30, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Dan Mullan - Formula 1/Getty Images

It has been rumored for weeks that McLaren Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo might be departing at the end of this year. But it appears that rumor is now a reality.

On Wednesday, McLaren and Ricciardo agreed to terms for Ricciardo to part ways after the 2022 Formula One Championship season. In a statement, Ricciardo called it a privilege to drive for McLaren but believed that the time was right to part ways.

"It's been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons but following several months of discussions with Zak and Andreas we have decided to terminate my contract with the team and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season," Ricciardo said.

McLaren already seemingly have a plan to replace Ricciardo as the teammate to Lando Norris. Reigning Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri is believed to be their top option.

Daniel Ricciardo rose to global prominence during his five-year run with Red Bull Racing. He won seven races for Red Bull, including the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix, and finished third in the Formula One Championship twice.

Ricciardo enjoyed two solid seasons with Renault between 2019 and 2020 before joining McLaren in 2021. At the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, Ricciardo became the first McLaren driver to win a Formula One race since Lewis Hamilton in 2012.

But Ricciardo hasn't enjoyed comparable success this year. He has not reached the podium once this year and has just four top 10 finishes.

Will Daniel Ricciardo race for another team in 2023?