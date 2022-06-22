Daniel Snyder Ran "Shadow Investigation" According To House Oversight Committee

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 07: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder looks on before the New England Patriots play the Washington Redskins during an preseason NFL game at FedExField on August 7, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will meet with the U.S. House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. Before he takes the stand, though, he was hit with some pretty troubling allegations against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

On Wednesday, the House revealed that Snyder conducted a "shadow investigation" of the allegations that he had fostered a toxic work environment in his team. The goal of this separate investigation, per ESPN, was to bury any findings from their official internal investigation.

This revelation came in a 29-page memo that the House shared this morning as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared before them to give his own testimony.

But the shadow investigation wasn't the only thing the memo revealed. Their evidence suggests that Snyder used his connections to obtain evidence that he could submit to the NFL suggesting that former team president Bruce Allen was to blame for the toxic work environment.

As you might expect, Snyder's shadow investigation also targeted former employees who were speaking out about the toxic culture. He apparently worked with the NFL to steer the direction of the investigation conducted by Beth Wilkinson to discredit his accusers with "derogatory information about them."

Snyder's attorneys presented the 100 slides, which also included information about Washington Post journalists, to the NFL and Wilkinson's team, according to the memo, with the goal of "crafting an exculpatory narrative to present to the NFL showing that he was not responsible for the Commanders' toxic work environment but instead was the victim of a coordinated smear campaign."

It's another bad look for Daniel Snyder and the NFL given their alleged role here.

Through it all, Snyder has refused to testify before Congress.

But it looks like he still has a lot to answer for.