Danilo Gallinari Signs With Celtics: NBA World Reacts

After falling short in the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics added some much needed shooting in the form of free agent forward Danilo Gallinari.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics signed the Italian-born scorer to a two-year, $13.3 million contract after the former Hawk cleared waivers.

Woj also notes that the deal is fully guaranteed and includes a player option.

The NBA world reacted to Sunday's signing on social media.

"Cant wait for this Celtics team to play," one fan replied.

"It's done," tweeted Sean Grande. "And with the the trade of Malik Fitts to Indiana, that frees up the Celtics uniform #8, which Gallinari has worn at every stop in his career. Why? He was born August 8th, 1988. 8/8/88."

"While the Heat are putting all their eggs in one basket with this KD [expletive] their conference rivals are improving," another fan said.

"Done deal," tweeted Adam Kaufman.

"Boston added Brogdan and Gallo Miami Heat lost PJ Tucker," another noted.

Gallinari is the latest addition in what's been a very nice offseason for the Celtics.