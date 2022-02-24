Danny Green Has Prediction For Ben Simmons’ Return To Philadelphia

From the moment Ben Simmons was sent to Brooklyn in the biggest blockbuster trade of the season, fans from around the league all had the same question.

When is Simmons’ next game in Philly?

As it turns out, the Nets had a scheduled contest against Simmons’ former 76ers team exactly one month after the trade went down. That matchup will tipoff on Thursday, Mar. 10 in Philadelphia.

Now fans are asking a different question. Will the former No. 1 overall pick suit up for this highly-anticipated game?

Simmons’ former Sixers teammate Danny Green certainly doesn’t seem to think so.

“I’d be highly surprised if he even plays in that game,” he said during the most recent episode of his Inside the Green Room podcast. “I don’t know where his health is mentally, physically, I know he had other issues, and we all know he does not like to play in Philly. If he does play in that game, I’d be highly surprised.”

With the way Simmons forced his way out of Philly, saying the Sixers faithful aren’t very fond of him is an understatement. The three-time All-Star point guard has already faced intense ridicule, both for his play on the court and his refusal to play for the 76ers earlier this year.

Green said if Simmons does play, the Wells Fargo Center will be a “very hectic, playoff-like” atmosphere. He also questioned Simmons’ relationship with the other former Sixers in Brooklyn — Seth Curry and Andre Drummond — saying they weren’t on the “most cordial” terms before the trade went down.

Ben Simmons is reportedly “close” to a return and will “ramp it up” as this week goes along, per ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne.

Whether he plays or not, expect quite a few boos from 76er fans if Simmons is in the building on Mar. 10.