Danny Kanell Asks If 3 ACC Teams Can Make College Football Playoff

College football analyst Danny Kanell has come up with a scenario where three ACC teams punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

First the now 6-1 North Carolina Tar Heels win out and take down Clemson in the ACC Championship — moving their record to 11-1. This would be the Tigers' only loss of the year, poising them at 11-1 as well.

Undefeated Syracuse plays Clemson this weekend. If the Orange put up a good fight against their ACC Atlantic rival then win out, they'd also be 11-1.

Here's Kanell's full scenario:

"Since we love hypotheticals so much.... Could the ACC get three teams in the playoff??? If this looks stupid it's because it is. But it's the same as the 3 SEC teams in. Literally the exact same thing," he wrote.

This scenario is wildly unlikely and would completely upend recent College Football Playoff history. Clemson is the only ACC team to make the postseason in the CFP era — except for Florida State in 2015.