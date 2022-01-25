Danny Kanell Has 1 Team In Mind For Deshaun Watson

The Deshaun Watson rumors are once again starting to gain steam.

Watson didn’t play a single snap during the 2021-22 season. He sat out for two reasons: not wanting to play another down for the Houston Texans and the ongoing sexual misconduct allegations investigation against him.

However, there’s a wide belief the young star quarterback will play next season.

Danny Kanell thinks the Miami Dolphins are the perfect fit for Watson.

“The team that there has always been rumblings about, and I know there’s been a change at head coach and the head coach wanted him there, but I look at the Miami Dolphins and I still think they make a ton of sense,” Kanell said this week on CBS Sports HQ, as transcribed by 247Sports. “You have to have a franchise that’s desperate enough to overpay. They’ve used a lot of restriction here and discipline in not making this move, but missing the playoffs again, having to fire a coach again … Stephen Ross is a guy who’s wanted to make splashes and missed out on the Harbaugh sweepstakes.

“He needs to infuse some life into this franchise. I don’t think anyone’s really sold on Tua Tagovailoa as the long-term answer. He improved, but I think it’s a bad move for them to have another coach come in, have him learn another offense. If you’re going to start over with a new head coach, you give him Deshaun Watson.”

This is, of course, would be all for naught if Deshaun Watson can’t legally play. But in the event he’s able to do so, the Dolphins would be a lot of fun.

As pointed out by Danny Kanell, no one’s very sold on Tua Tagovailoa. Most would take Watson over Tagovailoa in a heartbeat.

Will Watson be playing in Miami next season?