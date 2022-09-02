Danny Kanell Has 4-Word Reaction To College Football Playoff Expansion

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Danny Kanell attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Friday's College Football Playoff expansion news has resulted in a mixed bag of reactions from the sports world. But for the most part, fans and analysts seem to be happy with the switch.

In fact, college football analyst Danny Kanell feels this decision was long overdue.

"It’s about damn time. #playoffexpansion," he wrote on Twitter.

During a meeting between the Board of Managers on Friday, CFP presidents unanimously voted to implement a 12-team postseason model. The new format is expected to go into effect in 2026, but could debut as early as 2024 or 2025.

This long-awaited expansion news has been discussed for quite some time. The CFP committee seemed to be making significant progress in negotiations last year before ultimately failing to agree on a new format.

The new 12-team model will reportedly include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large bids.

What's your take on the CFP expansion?