Danny Kanell Has A Controversial Suggestion For Bowl Games

College football analyst Danny Kanell is known for having a hot take every now and then.

Well, one of those hot takes hit social media on Tuesday afternoon. During a game between Georgia Southern and Buffalo - both teams sitting at 6-6 on the year - Kanell suggested six wins isn't enough to be bowl eligible.

He thinks teams should win at least eight games to make a bowl game.

"Eight wins - yes 8 - should be required to play in a Bowl game," he said on Twitter today.

Fans don't exactly agree with his stance - they want to watch as much football as possible.

"Disagree, there’d be nothing to watch on TV for like a month after the season ended," one fan said.

"Terrible take. Hundred of THOUSANDS of fans/coaches and more importantly players enjoy them a ton. If you dont, dont watch. Loser take," added another.

What do you think of his suggestion?