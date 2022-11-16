Danny Kanell Has Bold Comment About Ohio State, TCU

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Danny Kanell attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed.

However, before the start of the reveal show, college football analyst Danny Kanell had an interesting question. He seems to think TCU should be ranked above both Michigan and Ohio State.

Kanell pointed to the Horned Frogs' "body of work" as to why the should be ranked above both Big Ten programs.

"TCU's body of work is arguably better than Ohio State's. But it's unquestionably better than Michigan's. We'll see if the committee takes notice," Kanell said on Twitter.

He's not entirely incorrect. The Horned Frogs have defeated five ranked teams so far this season. Meanwhile, Ohio State has defeated two ranked opponents and Michigan has just one top-25 win on its resume.

TCU is seemingly in great position to make the College Football Playoff even if ranked behind Michigan and Ohio State tonight.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines face off in less than two weeks.