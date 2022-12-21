Danny Kanell Has Message For College Football Programs Today

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Danny Kanell attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

With college football's early signing period officially here, CBS' Danny Kanell took to Twitter to share a message to all the programs vying for the nation's top recruits:

"For whoever needs to hear it...you can NOT buy a championship."

Others chimed in on DK's tweet Wednesday.

"Texas A&M is going to try though," commented Barrett Sallee.

"Oregons going to test your theory, Danny," another replied.

"SEC teams disagree," a Utah fan said. "They’ve been doing it for 20 years."

"The 2009 Yankees greatly disagree."

"Danny Kanell s---ting on people’s delight," an Oregon fan tweeted.

In the age of NIL and the transfer portal, monetary benefits are as big a factor as ever in regards to what schools players pick to continue their athletic careers. And its a reality that's here to stay.

The Oregon Ducks have had a huge day thus far, flipping two five-stars and a four-star QB. What that has to do with Nike's money remains to be seen.