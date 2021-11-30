Danny Kanell Knows Who Notre Dame’s Next Coach Should Be

In wake of Brian Kelly leaving for LSU, Danny Kanell believes Notre Dame’s next head coach is already in South Bend.

On Tuesday, the CBS Sports analyst tweeted his thoughts about the Irish’s HC opening.

Notre Dame has their next head coach on the staff already. His name is Marcus Freeman. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 30, 2021

“Notre Dame has their next head coach on the staff already,” Kanell said. “His name is Marcus Freeman.”

It’s likely that Kanell is right and Freeman becomes the next coach of the Fighting Irish. Freeman is a rising star in the coaching ranks, a strong recruiter, and beloved by players.

The former linebacker began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Ohio State in 2010. From there, he served as a linebackers coach at Kent State and Purdue before being promoted to co-defensive coordinator for the Boilermakers in 2016.

From 2017-20, Freeman was the DC at emerging Cincinnati before being hired by Brian Kelly at Notre Dame this year.

Marcus Freeman is the easy and right answer for Notre Dame https://t.co/j6YY0iaHNw — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) November 30, 2021

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Kelly was trying to lure Freeman with him to LSU. According to reports, Kelly intends to make Freeman the highest paid assistant in college football.

That means Freeman would be paid upwards of $2.5 million per year to be the Tigers DC.

If Freeman stays at ND, he’d be following up the most successful five-year run in school history.