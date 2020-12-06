Danny Kanell Releases A Very Controversial Top 8 Poll

Danny Kanell is very good at talking about college football. The former Florida State quarterback is also very good at talking college football in a way that upsets a lot of people.

Sunday morning, he did just that.

Kanell released his new top eight poll following Week 14 of the 2020 college football season. There are a couple of very notable ranking spots.

The college football analyst has Cincinnati ahead of Ohio State in his poll. Kanell has the Bearcats at No. 4 and the Buckeyes at No. 5.

Kanell also has Coastal Carolina all the way up at No. 8 in his poll. That’s significantly higher than most people will have the Chanticleers following their win against BYU on Saturday.

Here’s the full top eight:

That’s quite a list.

To be fair to Kanell, though, even Urban Meyer has said that Cincinnati’s resume is stronger than Ohio State’s. However, that doesn’t mean the Bearcats should be ahead of the Buckeyes.

“If Ohio State plays and they don’t have a chance to beat a good team other than Indiana — because you look at Michigan State’s record and Michigan State is not a good team,” Meyer said on Saturday. “You look at the Wolverines, they are not a good team. They’re really struggling. They could finish the season with one (impressive) win and you see Alabama has all these wins. Can you tell me Cincinnati has a worse schedule than Ohio State? No.”

The official College Football Playoff rankings will be out on Tuesday night.