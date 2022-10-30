Danny Kanell Releases His New Top 12 Rankings After Week 9

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Danny Kanell attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Another wild weekend of college football means another set of updated rankings from CBS' Danny Kanell.

In Sunday's post-Week 9 "DK Top 12," the former Florida State quarterback turned analyst has Ohio State remaining at No. 1 despite their early struggles against the Nittany Lions.

But four SEC teams now find themselves in Kanell's best dozen:

Kanell even included a surprise bonus pick in this Sunday's rankings, showing the Fighting Illini some love for colleague Tom Fornelli.

With the first official College Football Playoff rankings set to be released the committee on Tuesday, we'll see how close Kanell's top-four is to how they see things playing out.

Michigan is fresh off a 22-point win over the rival Spartans on Saturday but found themselves just outside of DK's top-five, as Kanell still sees ACC power Clemson being a small step above the Wolverines.