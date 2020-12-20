Danny Kanell Rips The College Football Playoff Selection Committee

Danny Kanell is not a fan of the College Football Playoff selection committee – that much is very clear right now.

The College Football Playoff selection committee announced on Sunday afternoon the two playoff matchups:

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

The two games will take place in Arlington, Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana, respectively, and air on ESPN on New Year’s Day.

Kanell took to Twitter to share his feelings on the College Football Playoff selection committee’s process.

“The committee nailed it. They got the 4 teams that the most people will watch on TV,” he tweeted.

Kanell wasn’t done.

“The committee loves to say “they watch the games” Of course they do. They should. But there is literally nobody at any level who STUDIES game film like this – no notebook. No clicker to watch plays back. No end zone tape to watch OL/DL But sure let them use their ‘eye test,'” he tweeted.

OK then.

It’s fair to question the College Football Playoff selection committee, but there was not a great choice at No. 4 this year. And Notre Dame’s resume is just better than Texas A&M’s.