Danny Kanell Sends Clear Message On Bryce Young, Hendon Hooker

Alabama's Bryce Young and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker have put on a show in Saturday's top-10 matchup between the traditional SEC powers.

So much so that CBS' Danny Kanell made a bold prediction about who could walk away with this year's highest individual honor at the end of the year.

"Sure feels like the QB who wins this game is gonna win the Heisman," the former Florida State QB tweeted.

Let's just say not everyone was in agreement.

"CJ Stroud retire?" asked Tom Fornelli.

"CJ Stroud decide he is done for the year or what? Come on Danny ! Use that head of yours," a user laughed.

"Naw."

With the score sitting at 35-34 with three minutes to go in the third, it'll be a fight to the finish for DK's Heisman vote.