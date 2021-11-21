Danny Kanell Releases His New College Football Top 8

CBS analyst and former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell updated his weekly list of top eight college football teams in the country.

With all the parody this season, Kanell’s list has shifted quite a bit throughout the course of the year. That continued thanks to Utah’s massive upset of No. 4 Oregon on Saturday.

Kanell tweeted his latest list on Sunday morning.

Only a few more #DKtop8 to go!! 1. Georgia

2. Cincinnati

3. Ohio State

4. Bama

5. Michigan

6. Notre Dame

7. Oklahoma State

8. Oklahoma — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 21, 2021

There’s no change at the top for this week’s list. Georgia and Cincinnati remain as the top two teams in the CBS analyst’s eyes.

After Oregon’s 38-7 loss, the Ducks fell completely out of the top eight. Ohio State and Alabama move up to No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

Kanell’s list rounds out with Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, and Oklahoma at No.’s 5-8.

Oregon is out. Michigan State is out. Ohio State and Michigan will take care of itself. The team behind them is ND, who they beat in South Bend. Cincinnati is now a legitimate favorite to make the playoff. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 21, 2021

With some massive conference matchups in the final week of the regular season, it’s likely Kanell’s list sees some more seismic shifts. Namely, OSU and Michigan.

The Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor with only one team leaving the field 11-1. The top-10 matchup is a must-see for any college football fan.

The next chapter in the storied rivalry kicks off Saturday at 12 PM ET on FOX.