Danny Woodhead Advancing In US Open Qualifying: Fans React

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 24: Danny Woodhead #39 of the San Diego Chargers rushes with the ball against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL football game at O.co Coliseum on December 24, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead is showing that he's good at more than just football.

Earlier this week, Woodhead advanced in local qualifying for the U.S. Open. He shot an even-par 71 at Omaha Country Club to earn one of the five final qualifying berths.

Now, the former New England Patriots player will advance to local qualifying with a chance at securing a place in a major tournament. He could find a spot in the U.S. Open, which is set to take place from June 16-19.

Fans flocked to social media to react to Woodhead's excellent round of golf.

"If he qualifies then Patriots fans will get to do something they haven’t in over a decade; cheer for Woodhead just outside of Boston," one Patriots fan said.

"Time to breakout the Woodhead jersey again," another fan said.

The running back is just hoping to improve.

"I was able to see a little glimpse last year making the final four of the state match play. I just want to keep getting as good as I can," Woodhead said, via Omaha.com. "That’s my whole goal. We’ll see what happens, but the next month I’m going to be grinding to get ready for sectionals and see what happens."

Good luck in the next event, Danny!