Dansby Swanson Reacts To The Freddie Freeman Drama

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 12: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to Game 4 of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Dansby Swanson isn't interested in leaving Excel Sports Management.

Swanson has been with that agency for a long time and confirmed that despite what happened with Freddie Freeman on Tuesday, he loves his relationship with his agent.

Freeman made headlines during the afternoon when he fired his agents. He was frustrated with how his free agency concluded in March when he ended up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He left the team that drafted him (the Atlanta Braves) after they offered him a five-year $135 million contract.

After no deal came to pass, Freeman reportedly reached out to some of his former teammates in Atlanta and was shocked at how the negotiations played out.

It's certainly possible that he wishes he was still an Atlanta Brave.

Who knows, maybe he'll sign back with the Braves after his current contract with the Dodgers expires.