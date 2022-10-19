Dark Horse Team Named Possibility For Odell Beckham Jr.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. has largely been connected to just a couple of teams. But according to one insider, the Minnesota Vikings could have an outside shot at adding another former LSU star out wide.

Per Judd Zulgad of Vikings Wire, several dots can be connected that could land Odell in Minnesota. First being the Kevin O'Connell connection.

O'Connell was the Rams offensive coordinator last season before taking over the Vikes in 2022. When asked about Beckham in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVI back in February, here's what he had to say about the three-time Pro Bowler:

I give Odell so much credit. He’s been such a joy to be around. ... He’s an unbelievable person, his teammates love him and then, also, he loves football. When you’re as talented as Odell is, you love football and your teammates love being around you in our culture here, you’ve got a great chance for success because everything else will take care of itself with those type of traits.

Zulgad also points to the friends OBJ already has in the locker room between fellow LSU alums Justin Jefferson, Patrick Peterson, Danielle Hunter and Ed Ingram.

As well as the Vikings' 5-1 start and indoor stadium.